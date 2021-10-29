DebMarine Desert Jewels readies for netball championships

Namibia national netball team head coach Julene Meyer said the DebMarine Desert Jewels are ready to compete in the Pent series as well as the Africa Netball championships.

Netball Namibia will host the DebMarine Pent Series that will see Namibia compete against Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe from 01 to 05 November 2021 at the Israel Patrick Iyambo College in Olympia, Windhoek.

The Africa Netball Championship which is also slated for the same venue will be held from 09 to 16 November 2021.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday Meyer said they are currently having a full national squad at training but only 12 players will participate per tournament.

“Our future goals are that we want to continue benchmarking ourselves against the top 12 nations in the world and regularly participate in international events. At these two championships that we are going to host, we want to win as many games as possible,” she said.

The coach added that hosting these two championships in Namibia is an opportunity that will bring international netball to the country as well as to the netball community.

Meyer stated that the training preparation plan and sessions are going well and will cover court work, technical, systems, combination, mental assessment, game analysis and match play.

Namibia will play its opening match of the DebMarine Pent Series against Kenya on 01 November at 12h00.

National players that will represent the country are:

Shooters: Toetsie Tjihero, Nelandre Mostert, Anna Kaspar and Louise Kausehue.

Mid Court: Monica Gomases, Anna Shipanga, Eve Kamutushi and Jessica Moolman.

Defense: Loide Hanyanya, Cornelia Mupenda, Mwale Mulenamaswe and Juzelri Garbers.

None travelling players are: Monique Basson, Ilyn Pura and Zante Farmer.

The technical team members are: Meyer (head coach) Antoinette Wentworth (assistant coach), Sunette Burden (assistant coach), Maria Mulungu (team doctor) and Operi Tjipuka (team manager)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency