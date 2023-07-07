Defence Ministers of Great Lakes region discuss regional stability

Ministers of Defence of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) discussed Friday in Luanda the peace and stability in the region at the Committee’s Ordinary Meeting of this African body.

The meeting, opened by Angolan minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Fatherland, João Ernesto dos Santos, was preceded by a forum of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces in sub-region, held on Wednesday.

The closed-door meeting takes place at a time when some ICGLR-based countries are affected by conflicts, with negative impact on thousands of people, causing countless displaced persons, refugees and deaths.

Representatives from 12 member States of the organisation are discussing various matters, with stress to the report of the Chiefs of Staff, resulting from the antechamber meeting, the technical agreement between the Joint Verification Mechanism Ad-Hoc (MCVA) and the ICGLR defence ministers and the report of the Regional Coordination Committee.

The one-day meeting is also analysing the security situation in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in Burundi, Sudan, the Central African Republic (RCA), in South Sudan, as well as the security situation between Rwanda and the DRC.

Addressing the ceremony, João Ernesto dos Santos highlighted the role of the event, at a time the country experiences a climate of peace and political, economic and social stability, with stress to the progresses in rights and guarantees of citizens enshrined in the constitution.

In his speech, the minister spoke of the Angolan Government’s commitment to develop actions that boost private investment to ensure the creation of jobs for youth and contribute to the diversification of the economy.

In the field of defence and security, he said Angola intends to improve its climate of peace and stability with the reinforcement and consolidation of relations with neighbouring countries, through joint actions for the exchange of information and experiences, mainly in control of borders.

At regional and international level, the head of National Defence reiterated the country's willingness to continue to preserve its commitment to peace and stability in the region, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where it has made its contribution through the Regional Mechanism in order to put an end to the instability that threatens the Great Lakes region

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)