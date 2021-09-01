Dental interns deliberating on effects of COVID-19

A workshop for Namibian dental internship curators is ongoing at Swakopmund in collaboration with the Health Professions Councils of Namibia (HPCNA).

The workshop, titled ‘Overcoming the challenge of COVID-19 for the success of Internship Programme and continuation of oral Health Services’, is aimed at improving the quality of oral health services in Namibia.

In a statement delivered on her behalf, Director of Primary Health Care Services Naemi Shoopala said the workshop will be discussing the various challenges faced by dentists during the COVID-19 pandemic and seeking recommendations in the effort to maintain and improve quality oral health services delivery in the country.

“Participants in this training programme will learn some of the key control issues in dealing with government resources and data analysis. The course will also provide the participants with good insight into the process of developing effective policies and framework within a government,” Shoopala noted.

She added that it is also the intent that the participants will be better equipped to address the challenges COVID-19 has brought and be educated in providing services in a more efficient and effective manner, whilst protecting the patient, their colleagues, families and themselves from the virus.

“This is an important and relevant issue because as you know despite this pandemic, other diseases did not merely disappear and the ministry is still committed to ensuring that other health essential services still continue.”

Since the programme’s inception in 2017, three batches of dental intern training have been implemented for over 20 graduates countrywide.

The programme started with three facilities countrywide, at the Katutura, Keetmanshoop and Oshakati State hospitals respectively.

Ministry of Health and Social Services Executive Director, Ben Nangombe emphasised the importance of the exchange of views on how COVID-19 has affected the general dental experiences with the current dental interns to ventilate the issues faced by the interns, faculty members, curators and supervisors in this important respect.

“I therefore urge you to find the most practical solutions in this regard to facilitate fruitful and effective teaching and learning. Also make sure to emulate regional and international best practice in order to strengthen your interventions,” he advised.

The three-day event ends on Wednesday.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency