Diplomat calls for women’s participation in conflict resolution

Luanda - Angolan ambassador to Germany Balbina da Silva Friday in Luanda called on women to participate in peace negotiation processes in the countries involved in armed conflicts, as they (women and girls) are the most to experience the affects of the conflict.The diplomat, who was speaking at the "I International Women's Forum for Peace and Democracy", said that it was urgent to create spaces for women to take part in conversation for reaching the peace in conflicts.

Also participated in the Panel on "The Role of Women in Peace-building and Conflict Prevention: Binto Keita head of MONUSCO (United Nations Mission in the Democratic

Republic of Congo), Osvalda Joana Ambassador of Mozambique to Angola, Bineta Diop, Special Envoy of the African Union (AU) for Women, Peace and Security, and Maria Manuel AU Commissioner for Human and Peoples' Rights.

Balbina da Silva recalled that whenever women get involved in conflict resolution, the results are satisfactory, among other causes, because they are the managers of life.

"We join our voices to that of other ladies to reach our objectives, because the women's fight is global", she emphasised.

While Bineta Biop praised the figure of the former president of Liberia, Ellen Sirleaf, for her role in the pacification of the country. She cited the history of Africa, where women went through slavery, colonialism, apartheid and even genocide, hence their

proven resilience over the years.

She suggested the need to close the pyramid, proposing women to lead the peace talks. The African Union (AU) commissioner, Maria Manuel, reiterated that women, children and the elderly are the ones who suffer most in any armed conflict.

As an example, she cited the war in Sudan, where every two minutes a girl or woman is raped. Opened on Thursday by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, the forum covered five panels.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)