Don’t blame judges for delays in justice dispensation, says Appeal Court Judge

Hajiya Binta Zubairu, Justice of the Court of Appeal (JCA) on Sunday in Zaria said judges are not the cause of delay in the dispensation of justice as erroneously believed by some Nigerians.

Zubairu made this known on the sidelines of a reception organised in her honour in Zaria on recent elevation as a Justice of the Court.

Judges are being wrongly accused of delay in dispensing justice by the public.

“Judges work as a team with the prosecution, lawyers and others. Speedy dispensation of justice requires the prompt efforts of the police, prosecution, assembling of exhibits by lawyers and presenting them correctly before the judges in court in accordance with the laws.

“Most times the judges or magistrates are ready to adjudicate but the prosecution would not be ready or the lawyers will come with one excuse or the other.

“These are facts that are glaring in Courts but because we the judges can’t voice out their frustration, all the blames are shifted and heaped on us,” she said.

She said most times it takes the police longer than usual to conclude investigation in a simple case.

Zubairu commended the Zazzau Emirate for identifying and rejoicing with her over her promotion and appointment.

According to her, her elevation to the court of appeal is for the joy of the entire Zazzau Emirate and humanity.

She expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for making her the first female in the Zazzau Emirate to be elevated to the rank of Justice of the Court of Appeal.

“As a child, it was not my wish to be a magistrate or a judge. I wanted to be a principal of a school.

“I wanted to be a principal because as a kid I desired to see that all children go to school to be educated.

“I have not in my wildest imagination, thought I will be a judge but destiny took me to the judiciary,’’ she said.

Earlier, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmad Bamalli said, “the emirate was proud of justice Zubairu’s as the first female from the emirate to attain that height in the judiciary.

The emir enjoined the celebrant to be good ambassador of the emirate by exhibiting high sense of honesty and professionalism in her endeavour.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Presidential task force committee on prison decongestion and former FCT Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello urged young judges to imbibe the culture of hard-work and dedication to enable them excel.

Bello while congratulating justice Zubairu, advised her to follow the ethics of the profession for effective delivery.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria