Don’t divide Nigerians with religion, Cleric warns politicians

Rev. Unuefe Ikhiuwu, the General Overseer, Christ Chosen Church of God (CCCG) International, has called for peaceful coexistence among different religions and tribes to enable Nigeria achieve its full potential.

Ikhiuwu made the call in Abuja on Sunday during a combined thanksgiving service to mark the end of a weeklong tour of the church facilities in Abuja, Kaduna and Niger.

The clergyman who frowned at negative comments made by some politicians, said that even though tribe and tongue may differ, Nigerians are one.

“Religion should not divide us. I pray for unity of all believers and everyone. We should live in peace whether Christians or Muslims,” he said.

The cleric said that no country had ever achieved success without peace and unity.

According to him, political leaders in the country have a duty to unite Nigerians and provide them with the dividends of democracy.

This, he said, would give every Nigerian a sense of belonging and ready to support those in authority to make the country better.

“Today’s message, I talked about what has become modus operandi or the mission of the church and it’s a job which no one man can do.

“It’s a ministry of reconciliation that every one of us is expected to work for; I likened the church also to the nation.

“By the grace of God, I pray that every Nigerian should be supported by those in authority to make Nigeria better than how the present administration met it.”

He said all Nigerians must collectively work for peace in the country.

“I always talk about renewal of hope; hope unlimited, peace and blessing to the people that all hand must be on deck.

“Nigerians are expected to work as a team just as the human body, the leg, eyes, hands and other parts are working in synergy to make the body good.

“All hands must be on deck for success to be achieved,” Ikhiuwu added.

He noted that his coming to Abuja had afforded him the opportunity to see the peaceful nature of the city and urged other states to emulate the Federal Capital Territory.

Apostle Dr Pius Igberase, Head of Administration of the Church, while speaking on the sidelines of the Church service, urged Christians to always preach the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Igbarase said that the inspection of projects and the seminar, was to encourage everyone to do more work for God.

Also, Apostle Samuel Idedevo, the Resident Pastor of the Headquarter Church, Abuja, said heaven blessed those who work according to God’s covenant.

“God has promised to bless believers because He is the owner of silver and gold. God will only give silver and gold to those who trust and believe in Him.

“So, no man gets blessing without God. The source is from God and it’s inexhaustible.

“And money is made to promote the cause and advancement of the gospel. I pray that we access the blessing.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria