Dune 7 temporarily closed for renovations

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism has announced the temporary closure of the Dune 7 recreational area in the Dorob National Park from 03 to 15 December 2022 to allow for upgrade and renovation.

The announcement made in a media release on Saturday noted that work will be done on ablution facilities and other tourism infrastructure of the area, which will also allow the Ministry to clean up the area ahead of the expected influx of people to the coastal areas of the country during the festive season.

Last month, the ministry announced the introduction of park entry fees of N.dollars 50 to N.dollars 150 for local and foreign visitors to the Dune 7 facilities in the Dorob National Park.

The approved park entry fees are to assist in ensuring that the standards of the popular recreational facility are maintained and the experience of the visitors enhanced.

The ministry, with co-funding from the Game Product Trust Fund, is renovating the existing ablution facilities and constructing two new ones. The existing braai facilities will also be renovated and upgraded with five more to be constructed.

The upgrade of the recreational area will also include the erection of a cable fence and the construction of an entrance gate and a reception office at Dune 7.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency