Robbers flee with more than N.dollars 1.5 million in Walvis Bay

A cash-in-transit vehicle belonging to the Namibia Protection Services was robbed of a total amount of N.dollars 1 589 643.07 at Walvis Bay in the Erongo Region, on Saturday.

According to the Erongo Community Affairs Commander Inspector Ileni Shapumba, in a crime report on Sunday, the robbery occurred between 08h30 to 08h40 at Motovac premises when the three security guards were robbed by an unidentified number of armed men as they were busy loading the cash boxes into the vehicle.

“The robbers further took the cash boxes which were already inside the vehicle collected from the Woermann Brock shops in Seagull, Shoreline, Kuisebmond and Narraville as well as USave in Kuisebmond, Metro cash and carry and Motovac,” Shapumba said.

About seven boxes containing money were taken by the robbers who have been suspected to have used a White Corolla Quest with a GRN number plate as a getaway vehicle.

Additional items stolen from the three security guards include one 9 mm Pistol Makarov worth N.dollars 12 500, a cellphone worth N. dollars 300 and one Motorola hand radio valued at N. dollars 1200.

Shapumba stressed that police are pursuing the matter with confidence and called on members of the public with any information that could assist with the apprehension of the suspects, to come forth.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency