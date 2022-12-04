Okahandja United hands Julinho first defeat of the season

Okahandja United continued with their impressive form of the season with a 3-0 win against Julinho Sporting at the Rundu Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Round five and six of the 2022/23 Debmarine Namibia Premiership was played over the weekend in Karasburg, Windhoek, Otjiwarongo and Rundu.

Okahandja United who has thus far just lost a game from six of their fixtures took on Julinho Sporting, a team that has not yet tested defeat after four Premier League games they played thus far.

The Okahandja-based team struggled to find the back of the net in the first half but managed to score three goals in the second. They opened the scoring in the 67th minute and shortly after that in the 68th minute.

Their third goal of the match came in the 87th minute after Julinho Sporting gifted them with an own goal.

With the win on Saturday, Okahandja United became the first team to defeat Julinho Sporting this season and moved second on the log stand with 13 points. Julinho Sporting dropped to the fourth position but levelled on 10 points, with African Stars in third place and Mighty Gunners in fifth.

Blue Waters who travelled to Karasburg at the weekend are still top of the log with 14 points. They collected three points from Karasburg-based Young Brazilian on Saturday after a 1-0 win.

Other fixtures played over the weekend saw the Otjiwarongo derby between Mighty Gunners and Life Fighters, ending in a 3-1 win for the military team.

With the defeat, Life Fighters dropped to the seventh position on the log stand from sixth.

Meanwhile, Tura Magic found the going tough at the UNAM Stadium in Windhoek when they went down 1-0 against Civics. The defeat meant they remained 12th on the 16 teams’ log standings with four points.

A win against Tura Magic meant Civics registered their second win of the season and is currently eighth on the log standing.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency