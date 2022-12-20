E-Parliament strategy launched

The Parliament of Namibia has launched Namibia e-parliament strategy that focuses on digitalising its operations, which includes an implementation plan that focuses on three strategic properties to be implemented in the next five years

Launching the e-Parliament strategy, National Assembly Speaker, Peter Katjavivi, explained that the implementation of the e-Parliament strategy is a deliberate initiative of transforming the parliament into a 21st-centuary institution and to improve efficiency and engagement with citizens.

The first strategy takes the parliament to the citizens by increasing the use of digital tools and platforms to accelerate citizen engagements, as these will provide interactive, participatory and consultative platforms for members of the parliament to interact with citizens, to provide input in the parliament’s decision-making processes, Katjavivi further explained.

The second strategy is aimed at improving access to information required by parliamentarians. This will pass evidence-based laws, oversee government and communicate with citizens.

The third strategy is aimed at improving on-site and remote chambers and committee services, through reliable digital technology.

“This will require enhancing digital infrastructure, systems, processes to enable transparent, efficient and frequent interaction between Member of Parliament at any time of the day and everywhere,” said Katjavivi.

Meanwhile, World Bank Country Director for Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini, Francoise Marie Nelly, said the launch of the strategy is an important and commendable milestone, happening at a time when the world must respond to multiple and compounding crises.

“It is pleasing to recognise parliament’s proactivity in responding to these events and moving rapidly to implement an e-parliament solution that will also enhance transparency and accountability and bring the parliament close to the citizens,” she said.

She further emphasised that effective implementation of the e-Parliament will enable the Parliament to increase its contribution to addressing global challenges, protecting the poor and building a post-pandemic Namibia that is green, resilient and inclusive.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency