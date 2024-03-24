Earl of Cordigan thrives at Epukiro Horse racing Independence Bash

Otjinene Supporters' Club, Earl of Cordigan on Saturday won the 2024 Standard Bank Epukiro Horse Racing Independence Bash at Gobabis after taking the first spot in the Standard Bank Main Race. A total of N.dollars 200 000 sponsored by Standard Bank Namibia was up for grabs and Earl of Cordigan won N.dollars 10 000, while the second spot of N.dollars 6000 was taken by Blonde Act of Aminius Racing and Able Surprise from the WT Racing took home N.dollars 4000 respectively. Speaking to Nampa after the race, Katjauana Muriambihu, owner of the Earl of Ordigan said it was not an easy task from the onset noting that they worked hard to make sure that his horse wins the race. 'From the last race experience where three horses came out as winners and the money there was split among the three, our aim today was to make sure to look forward. I did not want to say anything before this race but I wanted the horse itself to showcase its capabilities', he boasted. Epukiro horse racing Public Relations Officer Jessica Katj iteo expressed happiness that the event was a success and commended Standard Bank Namibia for the sponsorship. 'I also extend my gratitude to those who brought their horses to make this event a success, and for those who did not make it please there is always a next time and your effort is highly appreciated', Katjiteo said. Speaking on behalf of Standard Bank Namibia Head of Marketing and Communications Magreth Mengo said that horse racing as a sport code has shown a growing trend and it is attracting more people from all over the country. 'This is a very brilliant platform to bring together communities and also just to improve the sport. We are currently busy discussing with other sponsors to see on what we can do, because there is a lot of talent here, you can see', she said Source: The Namibia Press Agency