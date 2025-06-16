Khaibasen FC, Kunene NamPol Locked in Intense Title Race



Otjiwarongo: The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) in the Otjozondjupa Region has started deploying election teams and voting materials to polling stations in the Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein constituencies in preparation for the by-elections scheduled for Tuesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, ECN Returning Officer for Otjiwarongo, Melody Muesee, stated that 39 teams are being dispatched in her constituency, with 11 designated for the Kalkfeld settlement and surrounding commercial farms. Meanwhile, Hilde Shipanga, ECN Returning Officer for Grootfontein, confirmed that 37 teams are being deployed in her constituency, with 26 of those headed to farms.





Both officials expect the deployment process, which includes sensitive and non-sensitive voting materials, to be completed by Monday afternoon. Actual voting will take place from 07h00 until 21h00 on Tuesday.





‘A total of four candidates are contesting the Otjiwarongo by-election, who include Wilbardt Haihambo of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), Paulus Nekundi of Swapo, Gabriel Manase for the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters and Ernst Muraranganda of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM),’ Muesee said.





The Grootfontein Constituency is being contested by four candidates, namely Nelao Amagulu of the Swapo Party, Max Onesmus of IPC, the United Democratic Front’s Morits Gaingob and PDM’s Rosina Nusis, Shipanga said. The by-elections were necessitated by the departure of Elder Filipe from Grootfontein and Marlayn Mbakera of Otjiwarongo, who joined Parliament in March this year.

