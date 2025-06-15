Timo Boll Retires After Emotional TTBL Final Loss



Frankfurt: Timo Boll played his final professional table tennis match on Sunday, drawing the curtain on a storied career that spanned nearly three decades at the sport’s highest level. His farewell came in the Bundesliga final, where his team, Borussia Dusseldorf, fell 3-2 to TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen in a tightly contested match.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the 44-year-old featured in two pivotal matches. In singles, he battled Hugo Calderano, the World Championship runner-up from Brazil, and lost in a hard-fought five-set thriller. Later, in the decisive doubles match, Boll and teammate Anton Kallberg were defeated in straight sets by Ochsenhausen’s Simon Gauzy and Shunsuke Togami, handing the championship to their opponents.

Despite the loss, the Suwag Energie Arena in Frankfurt was filled with admiration. A crowd of 5,000 rose to their feet in tribute, delivering a standing ovation to one of the sport’s most iconic figures. Boll, visibly emotional, addressed the crowd to thank his family, friends

and fans. “I’ve had so many incredible moments. This will stay with me forever,” he said, fighting back tears.

Boll retires with a towering legacy. Since making his Bundesliga debut in the 1996-97 season, he has reached world No. 1 four times-first in 2003 and most recently in 2017-and claimed 20 European Championship titles across singles, doubles, and team events. His Olympic resume includes two team silver medals and two bronze. Although he fell short of capturing a 15th Bundesliga title, the occasion itself eclipsed the result.

Numerous notable guests attended the final, including basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki. Fellow sports stars such as Jorg Rosskopf, Dimitrij Ovtcharov, and Britta Heidemann also paid tribute, lauding Boll’s impact on and off the table. “Timo made table tennis popular in Germany,” said Rosskopf, while Ovtcharov added: “He was not only a great player, but also a true friend.”