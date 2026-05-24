Gunners Triumph in 2026 Standard Bank Top 8 Final

Windhoek: Military side Mighty Gunners were on Saturday crowned champions of the 2026 Standard Bank Top 8 after securing a thrilling 2-1 victory over UNAM FC at the Independence Stadium.According to Namibia Press Agency, the final marked a historic occasion, as it was the first time that two government-funded teams contested the competition's showpiece event. Neutral supporters viewed the encounter as evenly balanced, with both sides producing attractive football throughout the opening stages.UNAM FC, popularly known as the Clever Boys by their supporters, struck first in the opening 10 minutes of the first half, with Rogan Shaun calmly converting from the penalty spot to hand the university outfit an early lead.With both teams eager to claim the prestigious trophy for the first time, Mighty Gunners responded with determination and intensity. Their pressure forced UNAM into costly errors in their own half, eventually earning Gunners a free-kick just outside the 25-metre area. Midfielder Mutani Kariseb s tepped up and curled a superb effort past the UNAM wall to restore parity.The two sides went into the half-time break level at 1-1. UNAM began the second half brightly and looked the more determined side during the opening 15 minutes, dominating possession and keeping their opponents under pressure. However, as the match progressed, Mighty Gunners gradually regained control and capitalised on UNAM's inexperience.The decisive moment came in the 80th minute when UNAM conceded a corner. Indji Moses rose highest in the penalty area to head home the winner, putting Mighty Gunners ahead for the first time in the match. Despite late efforts from UNAM to find an equaliser, the military outfit held firm and celebrated their first-ever Standard Bank Top 8 title.UNAM's striker Rogan Shaun finished as the tournament's top goalscorer with two goals and received N.dollars 10 000 in prize money. Mighty Gunners goalkeeper Beverly Shetukana was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament and also pocketed N.dollars 10 000.Mean while, Mighty Gunners midfielder Given Mutezue was crowned Player of the Tournament and walked away with N.dollars 20 000. For winning the trophy, Mighty Gunners were rewarded with N.dollars 600 000 in prize money, while runners-up UNAM FC received N.dollars 300 000. The two losing semi-finalists each walked away with N.dollars 100 000.