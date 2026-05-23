Nkurenkuru Town Council Faces Funding Challenges for Development Plans

Nkurenkuru: The Nkurenkuru Town Council has been allocated N.dollars 500,000 for the town's development plans for the 2026/27 financial year, which is a decrease from the N.dollars 600,000 received the previous year.According to Namibia Press Agency, acting chief executive officer Magana Mukuve stated that the funding is primarily intended for basic services projects and design work. However, the amount remains significantly less than what is required to implement the planned projects. During the Kavango West regional political and technocrat leadership retreat in Swakopmund on Friday, Mukuve emphasized that the council's list of projects for 2026/27 is largely a 'wish list' due to the lack of secured funding.Mukuve presented the plans for the 2026/27 financial year, which include the construction of water, sewer, and road infrastructure in Extension 2 and 3, Phase 5, where work has already commenced. The estimated cost for this project is N.dollars 9.9 million. Another ongoing project involves phase 2 of the sewer infrastructure construction at MU Extension 4, with an estimated cost of N.dollars 3.8 million.The council also plans to design and construct modernized oxidation ponds, with a feasibility study and design currently underway. This initiative follows the line ministry's insistence on the completion of planning before the release of construction funds. Additionally, the council is preparing the design and construction of municipal services, including sewer, water, roads, and electricity, for another section of Nkurenkuru, with an estimated cost of N.dollars 53 million.Nkurenkuru has a three-year agreement with the Road Fund Administration, under which N.dollars 4,694,000 was allocated in the current cycle for upgrading one of the town's main roads. Mukuve noted that the council must strictly adhere to this budget.Despite these plans, Mukuve warned that the town continues to face significant funding gaps for both operational and capital projects. Rapid urbanization, unserviced extensions, old sep tic tanks, and overflowing oxidation ponds are contributing to environmental and public health risks that the council cannot fully address with its current budget.