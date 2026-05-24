Nandi Ndaitwah Calls for Unity and Cultural Preservation

Onamega: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on Namibians to preserve their cultural heritage and reject divisions based on tradition and identity, saying the country's diversity must remain a source of unity and national strength. Speaking at the 16th Edition of the Annual Omagongo Cultural Festival in Onamega on Saturday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the festival continues to symbolise nation-building and social cohesion in Namibia.According to Namibia Press Agency, the event, hosted by the Uukwambi Traditional Authority under the theme 'Roots of Our Unity, Seeds for Our Future,' brought together traditional leaders, government officials, and members of the public to celebrate the cultural significance of the marula harvest. "Today, the Omagongo Festival remains a symbol of nation-building, cultural pride, and unity in diversity. As a nation, we remain grateful to our Founding President, Sam Nujoma, for integrating culture and tradition as an essential pillar in driving unity, democracy, and socio-economic development. His vision continues to guide us in embracing our cultural diversity as a source of unity rather than division," she said.Nandi-Ndaitwah noted that the Omagongo celebrations were historically observed separately by Aawambo traditional authorities before they were unified into a national cultural event in 2001 under Nujoma. "This cultural event celebrates the customs, traditions, and identity of the Aawambo people while promoting unity in diversity and our rich cultural heritage. It also recognises the hard work of women, who traditionally harvest and prepare the marula fruit into omagongo, demonstrating the contribution of women to economic development and nation-building. In the same vein, it demonstrates that people who value their roots and traditions are strengthened to shape their future," she said.She warned against efforts to use cultural differences to divide Namibians and urged citizens to strengthen national solidarity. "Accordingly, as a nation, we must all ensure that our cultures and traditions remain a strong glue that holds us together now and in the future. We must reject in the strongest terms any attempts to use our diverse cultures and traditions to divide us," she said.Nandi-Ndaitwah said the theme of this year's festival reflected the importance of preserving cultural identity while preparing future generations to build a stronger nation. "Let us be mindful that the seeds we plant today of unity, cultural preservation, and inclusive leadership will be the fruits for the future. While remembering that a good seed yields the best harvest," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.The next edition of the Omagongo festival is expected to take place at the Uukwaluudhi tradition authority.