ECN engages stakeholders in Hardap Region



The Electoral Commission of Namibia ( ECN ) held a stakeholder meeting on Wednesday at Mariental ‘ s Persianer Hall , to encourage cooperation and communication between the various authorities and parties in the Hardap Region . Representatives from various sectors ; law enforcement , healthcare , and political parties , came together for this discussion , which emphasised the value of collaborative engagement as Namibia gets ready for general elections taking place on 27 November 2024 . Representatives included officers from the Namibian Police Force in the region , from correctional facilities , health institutions , and political parties such as Swapo , the Popular Democratic Movement , and the Landless People ‘ s Movement . Regional electoral officer Willem | Uirab was also present among the returning officers from the Mariental Urban , Mariental Rural , Aranos , Gibeon , and Daweb constituencies . The regional electoral officer of Hardap explained the main purpose of the meeting . ‘ We are here to share

information and hear from various stakeholders on how to strengthen cooperation between the different stakeholders and representatives from different political parties in the region ,’ stated | Uirab . To ensure that all parties involved were aware of the preparations for the elections , the returning officers sent vital information regarding polling stations in their particular constituencies . Discussions also focused on the importance of mutual respect among political parties , emphasising adherence to the code of conduct , to prevent tensions . A peaceful election environment is essential to the democratic process , according to the stakeholders

Source: The Namibia News Agency