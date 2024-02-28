Education receives largest chunk of national budget

  • February 29, 2024
WINDHOEK: The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture received the largest allocation of nearly N.dollars 18.4 billion from the 2024/25 Financial Year (FY) National Budget tabled by Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi on Wednesday. This is about N.dollars 1.7 billion more than the amount allocated to the ministry in the 2023/24 budget. The Ministry of Health and Social Services received the second largest allocation of nearly N.dollars 10.9 billion; an increase of N.dollars 1.3 billion compared to the N.dollars 9.6 billion allocated last year. Following is a breakdown of all allocations per ministry for the 2024/2025 financial year. Office of the President: N.dollars 966 821 000 Office of the Prime Minister: N.dollars 1 104 281 000 National Assembly: N.dollars 196 050 000 Office of the Auditor-General: N.dollars 124 762 000 Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security: N.dollars 7 413 654 000 Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation: N.dollars 964 895 000 Ministry of Defence: N. dollars 6 743 897 000 Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprise: N.dollars 8 127 321 000 Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture: N.dollars 18 381 140 000 National Council: N.dollars 136 662 000 Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare: N.dollars 7 990 776 000 Ministry of Health and Social Services: N.dollars 10 891 017 000 Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation: N.dollars 222 382 000 Ministry of Mines and Energy: N.dollars 381 937 000 Ministry of Justice: N.dollars 674 318 000 Ministry of Urban and Rural Development: N.dollars 2 590 907 000 Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism: N.dollars 725 533 000 Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade: N.dollars 365 484 000 Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform: -Agriculture and Land Reform N.dollars 1 937 358 000 -Water: N.dollars 1 039 023 000 Judiciary: N.dollars 445 473 000 Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources: N.dollars 321 447 000 Ministry of Works and Transport: - Works: N.dollars 789 532 000 - Transport: N.dollars 3 249 854 000 National Planning Commission: N.dollars 232 488 000 Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service: N.dollars 679 399 000 Electoral Commission of Namibia: N.dollars 437 983 000 Ministry of Information and Communication Technology: N.dollars 702 993 000 Anti-Corruption Commission: N.dollars 105 992 000 Ministry of Veterans Affairs: N.dollars 1 409 516 000 Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation: N.dollars 4 750 022 000 Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare: N.dollars 7 990 776 000 Source: The Namibia Press Agency

