Elumelu, others urge women to leverage emerging technology



Mrs Awele Elumelu, Co-Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation and other experts, have urged women to leverage opportunities in emerging technology.

This, they said, is by using principles of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), to drive transformational change.

They gave the advice at the 2024 Women Directors Conference of the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD), on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had ‘Leading in a Disruptive Age: Opportunities in Emerging Technology, DEI and Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG)’ as its theme.

Elumelu, also Chairperson, Avon Healthcare, stated the need to rethink leadership in an ever-changing world, especially in the current disruptive age of rapid technology.

According to her, women must embrace disruption as a catalyst for innovation and growth as this new era offers chances to step into places that were previously inaccessible.

‘Women must anticipate change, prepare for change, break down traditional barriers an

d step into leadership roles with purpose and must become well positioned to champion the change.

‘We set up the foundation to empower and uplift young African entrepreneurs.

‘Knowing the importance of women’s involvement and empowerment, we funded over 8,000 women-owned businesses across all African countries, which make up 46 per cent of our entrepreneurs.

‘We are one more step to overcoming the barriers that limit women and as female directors, we have the power to shape the future.

‘Women must also continue to learn and reinvent themselves to create a world where women are at the forefront of innovation and inclusive change,’ she said.

Also, Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, President, CIoD, said the world was at a pivotal juncture, an era defined by unprecedented technological advancements, evolving societal dynamics, and a growing imperative for environmental and social responsibility.

Borodo said as boards grappled with disruptions, the role of women directors became more critical.

He said by embracing eme

rging technologies, championing DEI, and driving ESG initiatives, women could help their organisations thrive in a rapidly changing world.

‘The leadership, vision, and expertise that can be provided by the female genders in the boardroom are indispensable in navigating the complexities of this disruptive age and seizing the opportunities that emerge.

‘Women directors are uniquely positioned to shape development and deployment of these technologies as their understanding of emerging trends, combined with ability to think critically and strategically, can ensure that these technologies are used responsibly and ethically.

‘DEI and ESG are no longer just buzzwords; they are essential components of successful organisations as studies have consistently shown that companies with diverse leadership teams outperform those that are not.

‘By championing DEI and ESG initiatives, women directors can help to break down barriers, create opportunities for under-represented groups, and foster a more inclusive and equitabl

e society,’ he said.

Mrs Debola Osibogun, Chairman of the Women Directors Development Committee, CIoD, noted that Nigeria is at a crossroads, witnessing rapid advancement of technology and increasing focus on sustainability and inclusivity.

Osibogun noted that women leaders have consistently demonstrated their ability to champion sustainability, promote diversity, and foster inclusive growth.

She encouraged women to further leverage their strengths to enhance leadership impact.

‘We cannot claim that there are no challenges in ensuring DEI in the workplace and adhering to ESG principles for long-term value creation.

‘It is in times of challenges that effective leadership becomes important and indispensable in creating growth and opportunities.

‘The decisions we make and the actions we take will have lasting effects on our organisations and communities,’ she said.

Similarly, Mr Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director, Ecobank Ltd., stressed that building organisations with best governance practices was crucial,

particularly with the current state of the country.

Lawal said Nigeria must build a business environment that prioritises technology and service led to drive growth and success of the country.

‘This event presents the opportunity to churn ideas which move to ideology, to policies, to action, to transformation that the country requires for the benefit of all stakeholders,’ he said.

