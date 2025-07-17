Copa Sudamericana Playoff Round Results: Bolivar, Once Caldas, and Alianza Lima Secure Victories



Erongo: Erongo Governor Natalia /Goagoses has announced the suspension of the long-held title ‘Region of Excellence’, conceding that the region’s once-celebrated academic performance has declined and requires urgent corrective measures. Delivering her maiden State of the Region Address on Wednesday, /Goagoses said the region can only reclaim the title once it restores its position in national rankings.





According to Namibia Press Agency, /Goagoses emphasized the need for a revival plan to regain the region’s former glory. She highlighted that professional development and teacher training are at the core of the region’s education turnaround strategy. Over the past year, eight senior education officers and 203 teachers have been recruited, bringing the total number of filled teaching positions to 1,689 for 58,512 enrolled learners. Despite these efforts, the Governor noted that high teacher turnover continues to pose challenges in improving academic outcomes.





To address the issue of overcrowded classrooms in Pre-primary, Grade 1, and Grade 8, the Directorate of Education has submitted a three-year decongestion plan. In support of Early Childhood Development, 85 educarers have been contracted to serve 5,602 children aged 0-4, with a financial commitment of N.dollars 1.3 million. Additionally, a universal grant of N.dollars 22 million has been allocated to learner support programmes, school feeding, and hostel construction.





In the area of technical and vocational training, 1,087 youths are currently undergoing skills development at the Namibia Institute for Mining and Technology (NIMT) in trades such as plumbing, welding, and motor mechanics. Plans are underway to expand TVET facilities in Omaruru to serve youth in the Omaruru and Daures constituencies. A Community Learning and Development Centre is also under construction in Karibib, scheduled for completion in September 2025 at a cost of N.dollars 2 million.





/Goagoses reaffirmed the Swapo government’s commitment to addressing critical skills shortages, stating that technical and vocational education remains ‘a critical enabler for employment creation, social transformation and sustainable development.’

