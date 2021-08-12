Erongo police investigating cash-in-transit heist at Woermann and Brock Mondesa

The police in Erongo are investigating a case of robbery after two security guards were allegedly robbed while collecting cash from the Woermann and Brock store at Mondesa Thursday morning.

The incident which occurred around 07h22 was confirmed by Erongo Region Commander of Community Policing Affairs Inspector Ileni Shapumba.

He said it is alleged that after receiving the money and while preparing to leave the shop, the security guards were attacked. In the process they allegedly grabbed the driver’s gun and shot his assistant in the stomach.

The men then took the money from the van and drove away in a Black Nissan Note with registration number N 39382 SH, which was used as the getaway vehicle, Shapumba said.

The vehicle, he added was however discovered at a residence in Oletweni residential area with the number plates removed and one packing box thrown in a bin behind the house.

The vehicle’s backseat was covered in blood and a human tooth was discovered in the car, as it is believed that the vehicle was shot at as it was getting away.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: Namibia press Agency