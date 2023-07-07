EU commends Lobito Corridor’s role in private sector

Lobito Corridor represents a unique opportunity for the private business sector to boost business, said the European Union (EU) ambassador to Angola Jeannette Seppen.

Speaking to ANGOP, on transfer of the concession of rail services and logistics in the Lobito Corridor to a private consortium, the ambassador called for better exploitation of the economic potential by the business class.

Jeannette Seppen also spoke of the need to invest in development of human capital as well as generation of incentives/projects for diversification of the economy in Angola.

In order to meet this great priority of the Government and boost the economic diversification, the ambassador defended the strengthening of cooperation between the European Union and Angola. The diplomat also said the bonds of friendship between the peoples will be reinforced.

“The European Union will continue to be an important partner for Angola, despite the various challenges, both in terms of public investments and private investors”, she said.

In turn, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Eventos Arena group Bruno Abernaz appealed to the Angolan business class ahead of the new challenges the Lobito Corridor will provide.

He said that the private management of the corridor will generate not only business, but also job opportunities, revenue for the State.

The official ceremony for the transfer of the concession of rail services and the corridor’s support logistics to the “Lobito Atlantic Railway” consortium that took place on July 4, in the presence of the Angolan president João Lourenço and his counterparts from Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Félix Tchisekedi and Zambia Akainde Hichilema, respectively

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)