EU Praises Brazil’s Efforts to Drive COP30 Climate Negotiations



Belem: The European Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth, Wopke Hoekstra, praised Brazil’s presidency and efforts in spearheading the ongoing climate negotiations at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).

According to Namibia Press Agency, Hoekstra made these remarks during a press conference with the European Union delegation at the Hangar convention center in Belem, the host city for COP30. The conference, which began on November 10, is slated to continue until November 21, with climate negotiations currently in their final stage.

Hoekstra expressed approval of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s decision to select Belem, a gateway to the Amazon rainforest, as the venue for COP30. He emphasized the significance of the energy transition being supported by substantial adaptation funding, highlighting that mitigation alone is insufficient to tackle the accelerating climate crisis.

Hoekstra stressed the importance of prioritizing the most vulnerable countries, p

articularly small-island developing nations, in climate negotiations due to their minimal contribution to the climate crisis yet high susceptibility. He also addressed the necessity of sustainable economic growth alongside climate transformation, cautioning against the misconception that reduced global growth would benefit the most needy and noting that recessions historically affect the most vulnerable sectors first.