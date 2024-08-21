Eugenia Abu: Women journalists must share time between job, family



Mrs Eugenia Abu, ace broadcaster who retired as an Executive Director at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), has advised women journalists to share their time well between their jobs and the families.

‘This is very crucial to having a successful career,’ Abu told members of the Editorial Department of the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

‘I have been married for 41 years now. At every point, I tried to strike a balance between being a successful journalist and being a good wife and mother.

‘Everything starts from who you marry. Marry your friend, cheer leader and a person that will believe in you.

‘You need to marry a partner that will encourage and motivate you to do better on the job.

‘To have a successful career as a journalist, there is need to have a balance between your marriage and the profession.

‘Nothing ages a woman like school runs, but again, if a woman doesn’t do school runs, the children may not know her,’ Abu said.

The ace broadcaster suggested that child upbringing

should be a collective responsibility.

Abu stressed that when couples understand themselves, the home front will not suffer, adding that discipline matters a lot in family affairs.

‘You can manage your children by being friends with your neighbours, Church members, cousins and sisters that live in the same town with you. They will be of help in some situations.

‘It is also good to search your children’s bags to know what they are up to. It is also good to be friends with your children.

‘Don’t abandon your husband’s/wife’s desires and needs. As an Executive Director, I usually go home to cook for my husband. I call him four times a day.

‘This journalism job is hard. Give your partner his or her time. It is very important. You have to be intentional in balancing your home,’ Abu said.

She also admonished editors not to always remain in the newsroom, stressing that they need to go out and mingle.

‘Rememeber that you need partners for your old age. Have them while still young and agile,’ she said.

