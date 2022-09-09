Express Credit Summer League to kick off on Friday

The Express Credit 2022 Futsal Summer Premier League was launched here on Wednesday, with action expected from the different divisions at the Windhoek Show Grounds over the weekend.

The league, which now has over 900 players competing in the Premier League, First Division, Women's League and the boys and girls Under-17 division, will be played until the end of November.

Speaking during the launch, the founder of the league Andrei Tirtiran said their dream was to create a premier league and have over 1 000 players registered in their books by 2023.

“That dream has finally come to fruition as the league currently has 960 players on its books. We are going to use the same rules that we have been using since the inception of the league because we want to grow as a league,” said Tirtiran, adding that the league has come up with a plan to host coaching and referee clinics as part of its growth

Tirtiran noted that the Futsal Namibia league is still looking for partners in the coastal, southern and northern parts of the country to start its leagues there.

“The summer league will be played from September to November but before our Winter League we are planning on hosting the Ongos Valley Cup as part of keeping things exciting,” he explained.

Futsal Namibia League Director Abisai Simon said the Summer League will see the Ladies division having nine teams for the first time, while the boys U-17 league will consist of eight teams.

“We are still not planning on having a Premier League for the ladies as the teams are not enough. We want more female teams to register so that we can start a Premier League as well as have the First Division,” he said.

The boys league, he further said, will consist of six new teams except for Swallows and The Birds, who competed in the previous seasons, while the men’s first division will still be divided into A and B leagues.

Simon stated that the Premier League was supposed to consist of 16 teams but will now have 15 after the withdrawal of one team. The prize money for the Premier League winners will be N.dollars 15 000.

