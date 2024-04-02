Ezeribe Foundation, GetBundi Technology college train 20 Imo youths in digital skills



The Ezeribe Foundation is to partner with GetBundi College of Technology to train 20 youths from Obowo Local Government Area of Imo in digital skills.

The digital skill education will be undertaken through the GetBundi Education Technology platform, a hybrid digital skills education platform for youths across Africa.

A statement by Mrs Juliet Ijei, the course coordinator for GetBundi, indicated that the four-month training exercise would be on Web Development and Data Analytics.

‘Of the four months, one month shall be committed to onboarding, while three months shall be dedicated to online live classes with a masterclass every month from industry experts.

‘We handhold our students and facilitate their learning process along their curriculum, with monthly performance-based tests that allow them take their theoretical understanding, which is knowledge, and turn it into the practical application, which is skill.

‘Our curriculum is designed to make our students job ready,’ Ijei said.

The fully-funded progra

mme is one of the many ways Ezeribe Foundation is supporting education across Obowo Local Government Area.

‘Recognising the importance of digital skills in today’s job market, Ezeribe Foundation is committed to improving the employability of Obowo youths in helping them to acquire digital skills.

‘Such skills are very crucial for Nigerian youths in today’s world as they enhance employability, foster innovation and promote economic development.

‘The Foundation has further pledged to continue to support the youths in Obowo to acquire skills needed to make them instantly employable.

‘Beyond funding the programme, the foundation is providing functional laptops for each of the trainees with access to the internet .

‘If you’re between 18-35 and from Obowo Local Government Area, you’re eminently qualified for the programme,’ the statement said.

Ijei thanked Ezeribe Foundation for its support to the youths.

‘We believe that Nigerian youths possess the ability and creativity to lead the African digital transfor

mation, if given the best chances to learn.

‘That is why we developed GetBundi platform and crafted the courses to help them learn and commercialise innovation.

‘We are sure this is a life changing opportunity for the beneficiaries. We want more Nigerians to emulate the founders of Ezeribe Foundation and support the youths in their local communities and states.

‘Youth empowerment should not be left for the government alone,’ the statement added.

GetBundi is a hybrid digital skills education institution for African youths and an online STEM education platform for post primary schools.

It delivers high-quality, engaging and accessible education content from proficient educationalist and industry experts across the world.

GetBundi College of Technology is approved by the Federal Ministry of Education in Nigeria and the National Board for Technical Education as a tertiary institution.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria