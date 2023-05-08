Fathers’ Day: be good ambassadors of Christ, cleric advises Christians

Rev. Samuel Nyakno of Missionary of St. Paul (MSP), Gwagwalada, Abuja, has advised Christians to be good ambassadors of Christ and exhibit good virtues wherever they find themselves.

Nyakno gave the advice during his homily on Sunday in commemoration of the 2023 Fathers’ Day celebration at St. Luke’s Camplaincy, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

According to him, Christians should be one with Christ, part of his body and part of his creation.

Nyakno said one could only attain eternal life if he was connected with God, saying “whenever we are connected with Him, whatever we ask Him He will give us”.

“God is a Father and has given man the privilege to share in the fatherhood with him. Man is to lead other creatures to God.

“How are you contributing to the development of the House of God?

“Whatever position you occupied in the society, you are expected to represent God in those positions,” he said.

The reverend further explained that there were many channels to get connected with God through different works of life.

Earlier, the Chaplin, Rev. Fr. Patrick Nnamani while commending fathers for their support towards the church said without fathers the building would collapse.

Nnamani said that many men were going through difficult times and prayed that God would bless them and give them the hearts to accommodate all the challenges.

Mr Ezekiel Alagboso, President of Catholic Men’s Organisation, of the Camplaincy said that fathers were entrusted with a lot of both human, capital and spiritual resources.

Alagboso said that fathers were expected to draw knowledge and courage from the examples of Jesus Christ by leading exemplary lives.

He said if this was achieved the world would be a better place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of this year’s Fathers’ Day celebration is “Effective management for organisational growth.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria