FCTA plants 20,000 trees to maintain good environmental ecosystem

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says is to plant 20,000 trees in selected districts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to maintain a good environment ecosystem in the city.

The Director of Parks and Recreation of the FCTA, Mr Isaiah Ukpana, stated this during the tree planting exercise in Wuye District on Tuesday.

Ukpana said that the exercise was a continuation of the tree planting campaign in the three districts – Guzape, Wuye and Katampe Extension, which began during the 2023 World Environment Day.

He said that trees in the areas were vanishing due to developmental activities, saying “there are not many trees in the areas” .

According to him, the tree planting exercise is an attempt to replace the lost trees to maintain a serene environment.

“This is also part of efforts to encourage tree planning which should be the responsibility of everyone.”

He warned residents against indiscriminate felling of trees without permission.

He added that there were regulations guiding felling of trees, adding that people must seek permission to feel a tree.

The director warned that anyone who fell a tree without permission would be penalised.

He noted the need for a massive awareness campaign on the importance of trees in the environment with a view to encourage people to plant trees and not to cut down trees.

Ukpana said that the department was working with some non-governmental organisations to plant more trees in the capital city, particularly fruit trees.

One of the partners, Dr Aliyu Ahmed, the Chairman of ZFH, a charity foundation working on environment and ecosystem mediation, expressed concern on how the ecosystem in Abuja was being eroded and abused.

Ahmed said that the NGO, with the Director of Parks and Recreation, have also concluded plans to plant fruit trees in major parks and gardens in Abuja.

This, according to him, will help to rebuild the battered ecosystem and maintain a serene environment in the capital city. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria