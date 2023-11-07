FG evacuates 161 Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), evacuated 161 Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya on Tuesday.

Amb. Kabiru Musa, Chargé D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya stated in Abuja that the Voluntary Humanitarian Repatriation (VHR) exercise was to ensure that migrating Nigerians were not stranded abroad.

“The evacuees departed the Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli aboard a chartered flight on Tuesday and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos later in the day.

“The evacuees are 100 adult female, 37 adult male, 16 children, and eight infants.

“They will be received by officials on arrival to facilitate their resettlement and reintegration into the society,’’ Musa stated.

He added that beyond repatriation, the Mission, in collaboration with relevant agencies had continued to sensitise Nigerians against irregular migration which is fraught with danger including forced labour, prostitution and slavery.

Musa noted that the Federal Government would not relent in its efforts to ensure that no Nigerian was left stranded or abandoned in detention facilities in Libya.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria