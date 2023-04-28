FG remains committed to infrastructure development in Nigeria – ICRC boss

Mr Micheal Ohiani, Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), says the Federal Government remains committed to infrastructure development in Nigeria through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Ohiani said this at the 1st Quarter 2023 Public-Private Partnership Consultative Forum (3PUCF) and the Inauguration of State House PPP-Unit in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was hosted by the State House.

According to Ohiani, since the last 3PUCF meeting held in December 2022, the Federal Government has achieved more successes and milestones in major sectors to achieve a PPP economy.

The director-general said the 1st quarter meeting was scheduled for March 2, 2023, but had to be postponed due to the general elections.

Ohiani, who gave a summary of the PPP projects recorded since the last meeting, said there were more projects at the inception stage waiting to commence development.

He said: “We have over 200 projects at different stages of the development and procurement phases.

“In addition to over 40 projects at the implementation phase, I believe that together, we can do even more in the year, “he added.

He listed out some projects the commission had issued Outline Business Case (OBC) Compliance Certificates to include the development of Ports of Ondo Multipurpose Deep-Sea Port and the Benin Port Project in Edo State.

Ohiani said others included the Expansion and Development of Snake Island and the Lagos Multipurpose Sea Port project of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

“The Burutu Port Complex Phases 1, 2, and 3 projects had the OBC Compliance Certificate revalidated,”Ohiani said

He revealed that in the PPP Procurement Phase, the following had been accomplished, with the issuance of Full Business Case(FBC) Compliance Certificates.

“Revalidation of the FBC Compliance Certificate for Establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company (ALC) of the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

“The Refurbishment, Operation and Management of the water system at Tin Can Port, Tin Can Island by Nigeria Ports Authority.

“These give a total of 153 OBC Compliance Certificates and 75 FBC Compliance Certificates issued by the Commission to date, which is a record on its own”.

Ohiani also listed out some projects that had received the Federal Executive Council’s approvals to enable them achieve Commercial Close.

He said the projects included the Central Offshore Waste Reception Facility (OWREF) Concession and Eastern Offshore Waste Reception Facility (OWREF) Concession.

The director-general said others were the e-custom project of the Federal Ministry of Finance and the National Fire Detection and Alarm System project of the Federal Fire Service under the Ministry of Interior.

“Development of Cassava Bio Ethanol Value Chain project of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“The design, construction and financing of a Mixed Development Comprising Residential Houses, Hotels, Recreational Facilities and Office Blocks for Commercial Purposes Under a PPP arrangement of the FRCN.”

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, in his address, commended the ICRC for creating a roadmap to handle projects and programmes on infrastructure development through PPP.

“I share the spirit that 10 years from now because we have placed our fingers in the right places and we have planned, execution is guaranteed to be delivered.”

Umar gave his assurances that the state house would work closely with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) for the greater good of the country, adding we should seek ways of using technology to attract viable projects.

He disclosed that the state house in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, identified and tentatively screened three of its projects for possible consideration of final cases of PPP.

“They include the State House Wildlife Sanctuary and Citizen’s Park, State House Medical Centre, and State House Lagos Facility and we have trained our staff to prepare for this” he said.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), and Chairman of the meeting, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, called on more (MDAs) to create PPP departments.

Yemi-Esan, represented by Mrs Agalasi Ehigie, Director, Infrastructure Management Department, Office of the HCSF, said the ICRC was doing a lot to ensure the infrastructure needs of the country were met.

NAN reports that the forum, which was inaugurated 10 years ago at the State House, provides a platform for PPP departments in MDAs and stakeholders to share ideas, success stories, and challenges on their PPP projects to drive economic growth in Nigeria.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria