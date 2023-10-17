First and second division football require funding

WINDHOEK: Namibia Football Association (NFA) interim general secretary Jochen Traut has disclosed that the first and second division football leagues are yet to kick off due to a lack of funds.

When approached by Nampa on Tuesday, Traut stated that division members are organising private tournaments for profit rather than for the league.

“Members of the second divisions from various regions are not taking the league seriously,” Traut said.

The NFA takes the first and second divisions seriously, he stated.

“The first and second divisions are important for developing players,” he said.

The Khomas Football Region Second Division meanwhile has elected a five-member interim committee made up of Immanuel Boois, Waldheim Tjitunga, Lazarus Xoagub, Pascal Haingura and Riaan Kandanga.

