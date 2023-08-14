Fix bad roads in Dutse, residents beg FCT Administration

Residents of Dutsen communities in Bwari Area Council of the FCT on Sunday called on the FCT Administration to fix bad roads that had become death traps in the area.

Some of them told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the bad roads had slowed down businesses and increased the hardship of residents.

Mr Adamu Bala, a commercial tricycle operator, said he took the daily risk of leaving his vehicle at Dutse Market rather than taking it to his house because the road had become impassable.

He lamented that this was apart from spending heavily on the repair of the tricycle as it regularly broke down on the bad road network in the area.

“With the current inflationary rate in the country, one cannot break even in business.

“I beg the Bwari Area Council to come to our aid and fix the roads. If this is the only thing it will do for us, we will be grateful,’’ he said.

Bala noted also that the roads would soon become totally impassable with the onset of torrential rains if repairs were not carried out quickly.

Mr Peter Abu, a commercial bus driver, shared Bala’s views as he said roads in the area quickly wore out his tyres making him to replace them too often.

He called on the government to alleviate the sufferings of the people and not to continue to remain adamant to their plight.

He expressed regret at plying roads in the area and said he was incurring losses every day.

Another motorist, Mr Charles Jonathan, expressed the same views.

“One ends up spending all his earnings to fix the vehicle because of bad roads,’’ he said.

Other residents and business people in the area also expressed the same misgivings about the roads and pleaded with government to repair them.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria