FNB Namibia supports SPCA veterinary care initiative

First National Bank (FNB) Namibia, through the FirstRand Foundation, recently donated N.dollars 150,000 to the SPCA’s ‘Dixie’s Fund,’ for the provision of basic and extraordinary medical care to rescued animals.

The official handover took place at the Goethe Institute during the SPCA’s annual ‘Animals by Night’ event and the bank has donated more than half a million Namibian dollars to the SPCA over the last five years.

FNB Head of Secured Landing, Elmarie Cilliers on Wednesday said the bank recognises all animals as sentient beings who play vital roles in our communities and strives to prevent cruelty and exploitation while also ensuring that they have a good quality of life and their basic needs are met.

“We believe that human-animal relationships have an impact on animal welfare, and it is our responsibility to ensure that all animals are treated humanely, responsibly, and with respect. This includes taking into account all aspects of animal well-being, which has been and continues to be the main focus of all SPCA Namibia efforts,” she said.

FNB’s continued support and generosity, according to SPCA National Director Hanna Rhodin, is not only heartwarming but also beneficial to the animals in SPCA’s care.

“The donation to the SPCA’s ‘Dixie’s Fund’ assists the SPCA in providing much-needed medical treatments to the animals that come through our doors. With over 4,100 animals rescued in the last year and many more still in need, their assistance goes directly to these animals, for which we are extremely grateful,” she said.

The SPCA is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the prevention of animal cruelty.

Every year, the organisation rescues over 4,100 animals and provides a safe haven for 250-400 animals.

To care for some of our community’s most vulnerable animals, the SPCA relies almost entirely on donations from corporate businesses like FNB and private individuals.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency