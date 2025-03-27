No Sufficient Evidence in Redline Matter, Judge Finds



Rundu: A former employee of First National Bank’s Rundu branch, Emma Nehova Lirumbu, was granted bail in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after being arrested for allegedly defrauding a pensioner of N.dollars 215 000.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the 34-year-old Lirumbu, who was arrested Wednesday, faces two counts of fraud and appeared before Magistrate Sonia Samupofu. She was granted bail of N.dollars 30 000, and her case was postponed to 08 May 2025.





Lirumbu allegedly assisted pensioner Theresia Namutenya Simuketa in opening a bank account, but later diverted funds for personal use. She stands accused of transferring N.dollars 100 000 to herself, N.dollars 15 000 to her nanny, and the remaining amount to various accounts.





Investigators claim she used internet banking to access Simuketa’s account and managed to transfer N.dollars 215 000 into various accounts out of the total N.dollars 550 000 in the account. Additionally, Lirumbu allegedly used an unidentified customer’s ID to open a fraudulent account, forged signatures, and manipulated banking details to transfer money.





The alleged fraudulent transactions took place between 2021 and 2024.

