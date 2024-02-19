Former presidential photographer reflects on time spent with Geingob

WINDHOEK: Maria Namundjebo, who previously worked with the late President Hage Geingob as presidential photographer, has described Geingob as a leader and mentor who motivated her to follow her dreams. Namundjebo is currently a policy analyst in the Office of the President, but previously served as senior presidential photographer for former presidents Sam Nujoma, Hifikepunye Pohamba, as well as the late Geingob. Namundjebo in an interview with Nampa described the late president as a leader and mentor who motivated her to surpass her dreams, and encouraged others to be exceptional and efficient at service delivery. She told this agency that she met Geingob when he was Namibia's prime minister. 'I then worked for the late president from 2015 to 2019 and I had the privilege of traveling around the world with him, covering national duties whether local or international, and capturing great moments of the late president's life. I was able to witness his commitment to serving the people of Namibia with humility , integrity, and compassion,' she said. Although she captured moments of the late president for the world to see, Namundjebo shared that through the lens, she saw a man of vision and unparalleled leadership skills. She remembered him as being a person full of jokes, yet always supportive of her career choices, while further describing him as someone who cared for his nation and his team. 'I still remember in 2019 when I took study leave for a month to prepare for my exams, upon returning to the office he asked where I'd been, and before I could answer he asked me not to lie. I told him, Comrade President, I was on study leave. He then asked what I was studying and I said I was doing my Master's Degree in International Relations, Diplomacy, and Management. He was so happy and encouraged me to keep up my studies while acknowledging my photography skills,' said Namundjebo. She noted that the late president impacted her career and the media as he would always be respectful and dedicated during his time with th e media. 'He was a remarkable and supportive leader whose caring spirit impacted the whole nation,' Namundjebo said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency