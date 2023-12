WINDHOEK: Former South West Africa National Union (Swanu) president and academic, Dr Rihupisa Kandando has died. A relative confirmed to Nampa that Kandando died in the early morning hours of Sunday at a hospital in Windhoek where he was hospitalised following a stroke a few weeks ago. He was 60 years old. Kandando, who was born in Gobabis in the Omaheke Region in 1963, was the leader of Swanu from 1998 till 2007. Source: The Namibia Press Agency