Cabinet has directed the Office of the Prime Minister, through the respective regional councils, to provide food assistance to drought stricken households in the //Kharas, Hardap and Omaheke regions.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga announced this when he issued Cabinet decisions taken at the seventh decision-making meeting on Friday, saying the food assistance to these regions will be provided for a period of nine months from 01 July 2023 to 31 March 2024.

Funding for the assistance will come from the National Emergency Disaster Fund (NEDF).

Cabinet also directed the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform to provide the drought-stricken regions with livestock support programmes at an estimated N.dollars 87.4 million for six months from 01 July 2023 to December 2023.

'Cabinet further directed the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform to consider the extension of the livestock support programme to Kunene, parts of Erongo and parts of Omusati regions,' he said.

Source: NAMPA