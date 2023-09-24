Gawuna, the people’s choice – Group

Alhaji Aminu Suleiman, Founder, Tinubu Support Organization (TSO), on Sunday described Alhaji Nasir Gawuna, APC Gubernatorial candidate in the March 18 election as a true man of the people.

Suleiman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the All Progressive Congress (APC) Gubernatorial candidate for Kano was a man whose astute leadership qualities had endeared him to Kano people.

Suleiman, who congratulated Gawuna on his victory at the Kano Gubernatorial election tribunal, said it was a victory for democracy.

He explained that Gawuna had commendably written his name in gold with his many years of benevolence to the people.

“Gawuna is the bride of Kano people any day any time and this is exactly why we are excited with the tribunal judgment.

“He is a formidable force to reckon with not just in Kano but in the whole country,” he said.

Suleiman, therefore, commended the tribunal judges for standing on the truth without fear or favour.

He described the judgment as a testament of fairness which could not be suffocated.

Also, Chief Franklin Ebere-Njoku, National Spokesperson of the group, saluted Gawuna’s doggedness in reclaiming his mandate.

Ebere-Njoku urged him to continue to put smiles on the faces of the downtrodden which had catapulted him to higher grounds.

He, therefore, called on Kano people to continue to support him, saying that he had the magic wand to turn the state around.

The APC candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Kano State, was declared winner by the tribunal.

The tribunal had, on Wednesday, sacked Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf and declared Gawuna the rightful winner of the poll.

The three-man panel ordered a Certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna and the withdrawal of a certificate of Return to be presented to Gawuna.

It noted that ballot papers of 165,663 votes were not stamped or signed and, therefore, were invalid and deducted the 165,663 votes from Yusuf’s total. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria