Urgent: Moody’s Ratings Cuts U.S. Credit Rating Citing Budgetary Burden



Gaza: The Israeli military announced on Friday a significant escalation in its operations within the Gaza Strip, executing a series of airstrikes and deploying additional ground forces to establish operational control over parts of the enclave.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unveiled the commencement of a new operation named “Gideon’s Chariots.” This operation is designed to broaden the combat scope and achieve key war objectives such as the release of hostages and dismantling of Hamas structures. The IDF emphasized their commitment to protecting Israeli civilians and accomplishing the war’s objectives through continued operations.





Earlier statements from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Israeli forces would intensify their actions in Gaza, aiming to subdue Hamas with overwhelming force. Amidst this escalation, health officials in Gaza reported that 109 individuals were killed and 216 wounded in the northern territory due to the recent Israeli airstrikes.





The escalation follows Israel’s resumption of military actions in Gaza on March 18, ending a brief pause in hostilities. Since then, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of 2,985 Palestinians and injuries to 8,173 others. The overall toll since the conflict reignited in October 2023 stands at 53,119 deaths and 120,214 injuries, as reported by Gaza’s health authorities.





In response, Hamas accused Israel of ignoring ceasefire mediation efforts, claiming that the Israeli government is intent on pursuing a prolonged conflict. Hamas criticized Israel for increasing military pressure on civilians and intensifying the suffering of Palestinians in what they describe as an effort to impose terms through force.

