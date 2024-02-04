Geingob was a remarkable leader: Frederick

KEETMANSHOOP: Kharas Region Governor, Aletha Frederick has expressed her condolences to the First Lady, Monica Geingos, children, family and the entire country on the passing on of President Hage Geingob. Geingob died at 00h04 on Sunday at the Lady Pohamba Private Hospital in Windhoek. Speaking from Keetmanshoop on Sunday, Frederick called on the inhabitants of the region to join her in expressing their deepest condolences and solidarity to Monica Geingos and the entire Geingob family. 'May you find strength and comfort in the love and support of those around you as you navigate through this profound loss. May his soul rest in peace. On behalf of the citizens of ||Kharas Region, I offer our deepest sympathies and support during this difficult time,' she said. Frederick said Geingob was a remarkable leader who dedicated his life to serving the nation with unwavering commitment and passion, adding that his visionary leadership and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on the country and its people. 'His legacy will continue to inspire us all as we strive to uphold the values and principles he stood for. As we mourn the loss of a great statesman, we also celebrate his extraordinary contributions to our nation's progress and development. His legacy will forever be remembered and his impact will be felt for generations to come,' said Frederick. Meanwhile local pastor Zezito Epifanio also shared a message of condolences to the family of the late president and called on Namibians to unite and pray for the leaders and the country in the darkest moment. 'Our prayers go to his wife, his children and the whole Cabinet, we pray for God's grace and love. We are experiencing the darkest moment in the history of our country to lose our president, someone that is loved, honoured and appreciated by many and not just in Namibia. It is a great loss, we all feel the pain and the loss. As the church we pray for calmness through the transition of the new president and Cabinet, we pray for wisdom so we depend on God on th e decisions that will be made,' said the pastor. Source: The Namibia Press Agency