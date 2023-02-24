Geingos hosts luncheon in honour of Biden

First Lady Monica Geingos held a luncheon at State House on Friday in honour of the First Lady of the United States of America, Dr Jill Biden, who arrived in Namibia Wednesday.

Speaking during the luncheon, Geingos said Namibia does not make international headlines because it is a well-functioning democracy with the fundamentals in place.

Visits like this, she stated, are important in highlighting progress and finding ways to work together to resolve the most complex challenges.

On her part, Biden said Namibia is a young democracy, and the US supports democracy around the globe.

She said no one can heal the world on their own given the presence of hunger, violence, poverty and natural disasters.

'We can work against injustice together. We can be the hands of kindness. We can stand shoulder to shoulder and lift each other if we fall,' she said.

Biden further stated that Namibia is an example to the world.

'I see how you are living here in Namibia with gender equality. Mr President, you and your government, which is full of strong women, are setting an example to the world. You slow down the spread of HIV-AIDS and support the community so that that disease is no longer a death sentence through the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief,' Biden said.

Biden's three-day visit to Namibia follows the US-Africa Leaders' Summit late last year, where she hosted a two-day spousal programme.

Her engagements in Namibia focused on the empowerment of women and youth, efforts to address food insecurity, and promoting shared democratic values.

She was scheduled to depart Namibia for Kenya on Friday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency