Kavango East Crowned 2025 Newspaper Cup Netball Champions



Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday expressed condolences to believers around the world over the death of Pope Francis. “With the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church and the world lose an advocate for the weak, a reconciling and a warm-hearted person. I greatly appreciated his clear view of the challenges we face. My sympathies go out to the religious community worldwide,” Scholz wrote on X.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the passing of Pope Francis has elicited responses from leaders and communities across the globe, highlighting his impact on various issues and his role within the Catholic Church. Scholz’s statement reflects the widespread mourning and recognition of Pope Francis’s contributions to global dialogues and advocacy for vulnerable groups.





The expressions of sympathy from the German Chancellor also underscore the interconnectedness of global religious communities and the influence of the Pope’s work beyond the confines of the Church. As the world reflects on his legacy, many continue to pay tribute to his efforts in addressing pressing global challenges.

