Hot News :

Kavango East Crowned 2025 Newspaper Cup Netball Champions

Russian Defense Ministry Reports 4,900 Violations of Easter Truce by Ukraine

Putin Expresses Condolences Over Death of Pope Francis Kremlin

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s Scheduled Visit to China Amid Ongoing Nuclear Talks

Europe Mourns Death of Pope Francis: Head of EU Parliament Expresses Grief

Sudanese Authorities Confident of Complete Liberation from Rebel Forces

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

German Chancellor Expresses Condolences to Believers Worldwide Over Death of Pope

Share This Article:


Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday expressed condolences to believers around the world over the death of Pope Francis. “With the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church and the world lose an advocate for the weak, a reconciling and a warm-hearted person. I greatly appreciated his clear view of the challenges we face. My sympathies go out to the religious community worldwide,” Scholz wrote on X.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the passing of Pope Francis has elicited responses from leaders and communities across the globe, highlighting his impact on various issues and his role within the Catholic Church. Scholz’s statement reflects the widespread mourning and recognition of Pope Francis’s contributions to global dialogues and advocacy for vulnerable groups.



The expressions of sympathy from the German Chancellor also underscore the interconnectedness of global religious communities and the influence of the Pope’s work beyond the confines of the Church. As the world reflects on his legacy, many continue to pay tribute to his efforts in addressing pressing global challenges.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.