Ghana FA appoints Hughton as new Black Stars coach

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed new coach for the Black Stars, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced Sunday.

'The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties,' said a statement issued here.

'The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament,' it added.

Ghana has been without a head coach following the resignation of Otto Addo after the team's exit from the group stages of Qatar 2022 last year.

Hughton served as Ghana's technical advisor for the past year.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency