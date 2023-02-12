(Special For CAFS) 6 Cameroonian Workers Killed In Restive Anglophone Region

At least six workers of state-run plantations have been killed in Cameroon's restive English-speaking region of Southwest, local authorities and police said Friday night.

Local police said gunmen attacked the workers of plantations run by the Cameroon Development Corporation in the twilight hours of Friday, while they were returning from work at the Mondoni banana plantation in the Tiko subdivision of the region.

'They opened fire on and hacked us as we were returning. Many others were seriously injured and are battling between life and death,' one of the survivors of the attack told Xinhua by phone but asked not to be named.

Local authorities said the attack was carried out by separatist fighters who had been fighting for the independence of Cameroon's two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency