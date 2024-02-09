Gobabis faith-based groups and churches remember Geingob

GOBABIS: Faith-based organisations and churches at Gobabis on Thursday evening held a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the late President Hage Geingob at the Epako Community Hall. Speakers from different churches and organisations remembered Geingob as a Christian of note and a 'people's president' who advocated for a Namibian house where everyone was welcomed. Speaking at the special night, Bishop GJP Katuuo from Fill the Gap ministries indicated that Geingob's death has united people more than before, so much so that even his critics are saying positive things about him. He further indicated that this is a time to reflect and pray for God's protection for Namibia and its people. 'Maybe our president was given this time to lead our country for nine years. There was no president in the history of Namibia who went through a lot of challenges like our late president,' he said. 'I want us to be strong because now a new president is among us and a new nation is born. We believe by the grace of God that wil l encourage us and comfort us in this difficult time.' Another clergyman, Pastor Benny Anton, said it is time for the nation to thank the president for the service he rendered to the Namibian people. 'We can mourn his death but we know for sure that he has done his part in this country, and we can also be happy while we are busy as we are enjoying the fruits of his work in Namibia. There was always criticism against the president. In this world if you are a leader, you will be criticized. But you must know that even Jesus was criticised by those who were close to him,' Anton said. Source: Namibia Press Agency