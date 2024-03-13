  • March 14, 2024
Government PROs should work as ambassadors: Theofelus

KATIMA MULILO: Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus has called on all communication and public relations officers of public entities to become ambassadors not only in their institutions, but outside as well. The minister was speaking at the official opening of the first annual public entities communication and public relations conference at Katima Mulilo on Tuesday. The ICT minister noted that gatherings of this nature allow the communicators to reflect and see how they can better their skills. 'You are the face and brand of the institutions that you are coming from. Learn from each other. Let's look at the guiding documents, especially regarding professionalism and ethics, so we give exceptional service,' Theofelus stated. She further urged the communicators to be proactive and effective in their communications, encouraging them to keep an eye on new and emerging trends of communication. 'We want you to be the ambassadors of Namibia, because someone across the world could look at the Oshikoto Regional Council page and see Namibia, so we should be ambassadors beyond our institution, over the entire country. As a ministry, we have the Nationhood campaign, as you communicate on behalf of your institution, you're able to bring pride to the nation,' Theofelus emphasised. She further reminded the communicators and managers in public service to always collaborate and communicate Government business accordingly. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

