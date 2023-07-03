Governor urges businesspeople to invest in Benguela Province

The governor of Benguela, Luís Nunes, on Sunday encouraged national businesspeople to invest in this coastal province, due to the many opportunities it presents to boost the country's economy.

The governor made the call while speaking to Angola Public Television (TPA), following a visit to Lobito City paid by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, and his counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, and Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, after the conclusion of the contract to explore the Lobito Corridor by the Lobito Atlantic Railway consortium.

Nunes singled out the Lobito Corridor as the country's main logistics centre , having underlined some of the province's potential in agriculture, fishing and salt production, in which businesspeople can invest to export to neighbouring countries without access to the sea.

"We appeal to national businesspeople to invest in the province because we have everything to succeed", Nunes said.

The Lobito Atlantic Railway consortium, which won the international tender held on November 4, 2022, is made up of the companies Trafigura, Vecturis and Mota Engil.

The consortium is responsible for transporting heavy cargo and maintaining the infrastructure of the Benguela Railroad (CFB), while the CFB will be transporting passengers and lighter cargoes.

The Lobito Corridor crosses Southern Africa and is one of the main routes for transportation of raw materials, products and goods, not only within the countries it crosses, but also due to its connection to the world market through the Port of Lobito, which accounts for a high percentage of the international trade volume in the entire sub-region

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)