Guehi Withdraws from England Squad Through Foot Injury



London: Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has pulled out of the England squad due to a foot injury. He will return to his club to continue rehabilitation on the foot problem he picked up against AZ Alkmaar in last week’s Conference League match.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the 25-year-old, who was absent for England’s 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday, will also miss the Three Lions’ final 2026 World Cup qualifier away to Albania. Guehi still reported for duty with the England squad earlier this week, despite having been sidelined for Palace’s goalless draw with Brighton on Sunday because of a severe bone bruise.

England manager Thomas Tuchel will now prepare for Sunday’s trip to Tirana with a squad reduced to 24 players. England currently sits top of Group K and has already secured qualification for next summer’s World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico after winning all seven of its matches so far.