Gunners finish the season in style

Mighty Gunners Netball Club made history when they finished the 2022 season unbeaten following their 42-36 victory over outgoing champions Namibian Correctional Services (NCS) in the final game of the season on Saturday.

With the victory, Gunners finished the season with 44 points while NCS came in second place with 37 points. Third place went to the Namibian Navy with 36 points.

At the bottom, Northern Flyballers, Grootfontein, Blue Waters and Young Stars were all relegated to their respective regional first divisions.

Speaking after the match, Jatjinda ‘Totsie’ Kambatuku the captain of Gunners said the season was tough for them but consistency saw them win the season without a defeat.

“We knew that every game was going to be a hard game as no team was easy to beat. We had to dig deep and push ourselves hard to come out with the championship,” she said after the game.

She added that they had learnt their lessons last season when they lost the title via goal difference, which served as a learning curve and motivation to them.

Kambatuku said with the same squad, they are likely to win the championship again, saying NCS will be the team to watch as they are likely to attract more quality players.

She paid tribute to the Navy and Tigers teams whom she said gave them a run for their money during the season.

Her views were echoed by her coach Hilma Dawids who said they aimed to finish the season unbeaten.

“Last season we lost the championship through goal difference, hence the decision to go for broke this season and win all our matches convincingly,” she said.

She played down accusations that rocked their campaign saying as a team, they never know who is going to handle their games.

Recent media reports say some unnamed teams had accused the competition’s organisers of having manipulated the outcome of matches “to ensure that Mighty Gunners win” the title.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency