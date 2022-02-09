H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima to Drive Strong Investment Narrative at the Namibia International Energy Conference 2022

Published by

H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Equatorial Guinea, has accepted an invitation from H.E. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, Namibia, to attend the fourth edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference. Organized by Rich Africa Consultancy, under the patronage of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Conference will take place on the 20th-22nd of April 2022 in Windhoek. Under the theme ‘The Energy Mix: Positioning for Investment, Industrialization and Growth,” the Namibia International Energy Conference 2022 will unite regional energy leaders …

